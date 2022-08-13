Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB Group D exam 2022 admit card releasing today at rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Group D exam 2022 admit card releasing today at rrbcdg.gov.in

competitive exams
Updated on Aug 13, 2022 08:41 AM IST
  • RRB Group D phase 1 examination will be held from August 17 to 25.
ByHT Education Desk

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the admit card for the RRB Group D examination 2022. Candidates who will appear for the RRN Group D examination can download their admit card from the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to the official announcement, candidates will be able to get their RRB Group D test admit cards four days before the exam date, which is mentioned in the exam city and date notification link. The RRB Group D Phase 1 examination will be held from August 17 to August 25, 2022.

RRB Group D exam admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official site of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the admit card link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Download the admit card.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Topics
rrb hall ticket admit card. + 1 more
rrb hall ticket admit card.
