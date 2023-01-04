Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RRB Group D PET Admit Card Out: How to download hall ticket

RRB Group D PET Admit Card Out: How to download hall ticket

competitive exams
Published on Jan 04, 2023 03:04 PM IST

RRB Group D PET Admit Card has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the simple steps given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Board has released RRB Group D PET Admit Card 2022. The admit card for Physical Efficiency Test has been released on the official website of RRCs. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of regional RRCs.

The CBT was conducted from August 17 to October 11, 2022 and the result for the same was published on December 22, 2022. The PET examination will be conducted from January 10 to January 21, 2023. A Link to download call letter is given below and will be active from 4.00 pm of January 3, 2023 onwards.

Direct link to download PET admit card

RRB Group D PET Admit Card Out: How to download hall ticket

  • Visit the official site of RRC regional websites.
  • Click on RRB Group D PET Admit Card link available on the home page.
  • A new pdf file will open where candidates will get the link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

PET of candidates who remain absent on the scheduled day will be conducted on the last date of PET i.e. on January 21, 2023.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
rrb group d result rrb
