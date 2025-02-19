RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: How, where to download undergraduate, graduate exam date sheet when out
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Boards, RRBs, will be releasing the RRB NTPC UG, PG examination schedules soon. Candidates who wish to appear for the recruitment examination will be able to check the exam dates on the official websites of regional RRBs, when out. ...Read More
Apart from the exam dates, it is likely that RRBs will also share details like city intimation slip and admit card release dates.
For the NTPC exam, the RRB will select candidates through computer-based tests (CBTs), and computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.
The board aims to fill 11558 posts through this recruitment drive, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.
Notably, the application process for graduate-level began on on September 14, 2024, and concluded on October 13, 2024. Whereas the registration process for undergraduate-level posts commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025: Steps to download when out
- Visit the official website of the RRB.
- On the home page, click on the NTPC UG or graduate-level exam date notification.
- Download the exam date PDF and check the exam dates.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on UG, PG exam date sheet, hall ticket details and more.
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Details about admit card release dates
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: When did registrations begin?
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Where to check exam dates when released?
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The exam dates will be released on the official websites of regional RRBs.
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: UG, PG level vacancies
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Know the selection process
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Other than exam dates, what details will be shared in the notifications?
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: UG level posts registration date
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Over 11K vacancies to be filled
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Has the date sheet notification been released?
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: No, the RRB NTPC exam date notification has not been released yet.