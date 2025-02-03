Edit Profile
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Steps to check exam dates when released

    By HT Education Desk, New Delhi
    Feb 3, 2025 2:00 PM IST
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: RRBs are expected to announce NTPC UG and PG exam dates on their official websites. Follow the live blog for the latest updates.
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Here are the steps to check exam dates when released
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Here are the steps to check exam dates when released

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB NTPC Exam Dates on the official website soon. The Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) undergraduate and graduate-level recruitment exam dates, when announced, will be available on RRB regional websites. Candidates can expect the city intimation slip release date and admit card release date details to be available along with the exam dates....Read More

    Registration process:

    The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14, 2024, and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    Selection process:

    The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

    Recruitment details:

    The RRB, through the recruitment drive, will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.

    Follow the blog for the latest updates on exam dates, admit card and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 3, 2025 2:00 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Where to check

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) undergraduate and graduate-level recruitment exam dates, when announced, will be available on RRB regional websites.

    Feb 3, 2025 1:43 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: What does the official notice say

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.

    Feb 3, 2025 1:39 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Details on the official websites

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live:

    RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in

    RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

    RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

    RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

    RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in

    RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in

    RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

    RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in

    RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in

    RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in

    RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

    RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in

    RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

    RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in

    RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in

    RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

    RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

    RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

    RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in

    Feb 3, 2025 1:35 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: UG level posts vacancy breakup

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live:

    Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

    Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

    Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

    Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies.

    Feb 3, 2025 1:32 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Graduate level posts vacancy breakups

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live:

    Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

    Station Master: 994 vacancies

    Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

    Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

    Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    Feb 3, 2025 1:28 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Steps to check NTPC exam dates

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live:

    Go to the official RRB website.

    Open the NTPC UG or graduate-level posts exam date notification link displayed on the home page

    Download the PDF and check the exam dates.

    Feb 3, 2025 1:25 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: What details will be available along with exam dates?

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Along with the exam dates, the city intimation slip release date and admit card release date details will be available.

    Feb 3, 2025 1:22 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: No of posts for undergraduate level

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: 3,445 posts are for undergraduate-level

    Feb 3, 2025 1:18 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: No of posts for graduate level

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: 8,113 posts are for graduate-level

    Feb 3, 2025 1:15 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Recruitment details

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The RRB, through the recruitment drive, will fill 11558 posts

    Feb 3, 2025 1:13 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Selection process explained

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

    Feb 3, 2025 1:10 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: When did the registration process commence for undergraduate-level posts

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    Feb 3, 2025 1:07 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Regarding registration process

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14, 2024, and concluded on October 13, 2024.

    Feb 3, 2025 1:05 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Information regarding city intimation slip and admit card

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Candidates can expect the city intimation slip release date and admit card release date details to be available along with the exam dates.

    Feb 3, 2025 1:03 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Where to check

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) undergraduate and graduate-level recruitment exam dates, when announced, will be available on RRB regional websites.

    Feb 3, 2025 12:59 PM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Latest update

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB NTPC Exam Dates on the official website soon.

