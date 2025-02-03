RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Steps to check exam dates when released

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Here are the steps to check exam dates when released

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the RRB NTPC Exam Dates on the official website soon. The Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) undergraduate and graduate-level recruitment exam dates, when announced, will be available on RRB regional websites. Candidates can expect the city intimation slip release date and admit card release date details to be available along with the exam dates....Read More

Registration process:

The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14, 2024, and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

Selection process:

The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

Recruitment details:

The RRB, through the recruitment drive, will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.

Follow the blog for the latest updates on exam dates, admit card and more.