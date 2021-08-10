RRB NTPC exam fee refund process begins tomorrow

The exam fee refund process for the first stage RRB NTPC computer-based exam will begin tomorrow, August 11. The railway recruitment boards (RRBs) will open a link on their websites where candidates can update the bank account details where the fee would be refunded.

The RRB NTPC fee refund link will be active from August 11 to August 31.

"All Candidates who had appeared the CBT-1 are advised to provide their Bank Account details for getting the refund of exam fees. They are requested to ensure that the Bank Account Number, Name and IFSC Code entered are correct and check it carefully before submitting. It may be noted that modification of bank details after submission will not be possible," the RRBs have informed candidates who had appeared for the exam which is being held at different successive levels to fill 35,208 vacancies in the non-popular technical category (NTPC) posts of Indian Railways. So far, the first level of the exam has been over.

One help menu will be provided to get any clarification or help in case of any trouble while submitting the bank details, the RRBs have said