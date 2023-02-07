RSMSSB primary & upper school teacher exam dates out at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has released the examination schedule for the posts of Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the examination schedule on the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Primary school teacher level 1 examination will be held on February 25 from 9: 30 am to 12 noon. The upper primary teacher level 2 examination is scheduled to be held on Feb 25, Feb 26, Feb 27, Feb 28 and March 1 in two shifts from 9: 30 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5: 30 pm.

The date of downloading the provisional e-admit card for the examination will be notified in due course.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 48,000 vacancies of which 21,000 vacancies are for Primary school teacher level 1 posts and 27,000 vacancies are for Upper Primary school Teachers posts.

Detailed exam schedule here