RSMSSB REET admit card 2023 releasing tomorrow at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 16, 2023 12:52 PM IST

RSMSSB REET admit card 2023 releasing February 17 at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card for the REET 2022 exam for Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) posts on February 17. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of RSMSSB at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB REET 2022 test is scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 26, 27, 28, and March 1. The RSMSSB REET 2022 examination will be held on Feb 25 in two shifts from 9: 30 am to 12 noon. Candidates can check the detailed examination schedule here.

RSMSSB REET admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website of RSMSSB at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Next, click on the get admit card link

Key in your login credentials and log in

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a print for future reference.

