Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will release RSSB Librarian 2025 exam city details on July 21, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for the Librarian Grade 3 written examination can download the city intimation slip through the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. RSSB Librarian 2025 exam city details releasing today at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, admit card on July 24(Unsplash)

The e-admit card will be released by the Board on July 24, 2025, and candidates can download it from the official link recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The Librarian examination will be held on July 27, 2025.The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The official notice reads, "candidates should report to the examination centre 2 hours before the scheduled time of the examination The entry into the examination centre will be allowed only 1 hour before the scheduled time of the examination. The entrance of the examination centre will be closed exactly 1 hour before and after this, candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination centre under any circumstances, so candidates should pay special attention to the time."

RSSB Librarian 2025 exam city details: How to download

To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on RSSB Librarian 2025 exam city details link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RSSB.