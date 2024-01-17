State Bank of India has released the SBI CBO Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for Circle Based Officers online examination can download the admit card through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI CBO Admit Card 2023 released, download link here (HT File)

The admit card will be available to candidates on the official website from January 16 to January 21, 2024. As per the official website, the tentative date of online exam is January 21, 2024. Online test will consist of Objective Tests for 120 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Descriptive Test will be administered immediately after conclusion of the Objective Test and candidates will have to type their Descriptive Test answers on the computer.

SBI CBO Admit Card 2023: How to download

All appearing candidates can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on current opening link.

Click on SBI CBO 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.