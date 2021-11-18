Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SBI pharmacist interview admit cards 2021 released, direct link for hall tickets
  SBI pharmacist interview admit card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview admit card for recruitment to the post of pharmacist in clerical cadre.
SBI pharmacist interview admit card 2021
Published on Nov 18, 2021 05:12 PM IST
SBI pharmacist interview admit card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) has released the interview admit card for recruitment to the post of pharmacist in clerical cadre. Candidates, who have to appear for the interview, can download their admit cards on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The admit card can be downloaded from the website till November 25, 2021.

The recruitment drive is to fill up 67 posts of pharmacist in clerical cadre.

Direct link to download SBI pharmacist interview admit card 2021

How to download SBI pharmacist interview admit card 2021

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

Click on 'Career' tab

Under 'Latest Announcement' section, click on the link that reads, "RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE (ADVERTISEMENT NO. CRPD/PHARMACIST/2021-22/04)"

Click on "DOWNLOAD INTERVIEW CALL LETTER" option

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

The state run bank has also released the schedule for the interviews, which can be checked below:

