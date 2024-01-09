SBI PO 2023: Interview, group exercise, psychometric test tentative dates released, check here

State Bank of India has released SBI PO 2023 interview, group exercise, psychometric test tentative dates. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the interview dates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI PO 2023: Interview, group exercise, psychometric test tentative dates out(HT File)

As per the official notice, psychometric test will be conducted January 16 onwards and Group Exercise & Personal Interview (At LHO centres) will be conducted from January 21 onwards.

The Bank will conduct Psychometric test for personality profiling, of those candidates who will be shortlisted for Phase III. The candidates will have to qualify both in Phase-II and Phase-III separately. The marks obtained in Main Examination (Phase-II), both in the Objective Test and the Descriptive Test, will be added to the marks obtained in Phase-III for preparing the final merit list. The marks obtained in the Preliminary Examination (Phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list for selection.

The main examination was conducted on December 5, 2023, at various exam centres across the state. Those candidates who passed the preliminary examination were eligible to appear for the main examination.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 PO posts in the organization. The registration process was started on September 7 and ended on September 27, 2023. The prelims result was announced on November 21, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

Official Notice Here