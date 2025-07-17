State Bank of India has released SBI PO Prelims Exam 2025 dates. The Probationary Officer preliminary examination will be held on August 2, 4 and 5, 2025. Candidates can check the exam dates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI PO Admit Card 2025 News Live Updates SBI PO Prelims Exam 2025 dates released, to be held on August 2, 4 and 5

The preliminary examination will comprise of objective test for 100 marks. The exam will have 3 sections (with seperate timings for each section)- English language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability. The exam duration is for 1 hour. There will be no sectional cut-off in preliminary examination.

There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, 1/4th of marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

The admit card for the same will be available likely soon. The hall ticket for SBI PO prelims can be downloaded by candidates from the official website of SBI.

SBI PO prelims results will be announced in August/September.

The selection process will be held in three Phases viz. Phase-I, Phase-II & Phase-III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-I (i.e. Preliminary Examination) will have to appear for Phase-II (i.e. Main examination). Candidates who are shortlisted after the Phase-II will be subsequently called for Phase-III (i.e. Psychometric Test, Group exercise & Interview).

This recruitment drive will fill up 541 Probationary Officer posts. Of these, 500 are regular and 41 of are backlog vacancies. The registration process was held from June 24 to July 14, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

Official Website Here