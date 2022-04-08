Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SIDBI admit cards for Assistant Manager Grade A exam released, link to download
  • SIDBI admit cards 2022: The admit cards for exam to fill 100 vacancies of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in General Stream in Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has been released.
The admit cards for exam to fill 100 vacancies of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in General Stream in Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has been released.

Candidates who had applied for the exam can download their admit cards for the exam from the official SIDBI website at sidbi.in.

The application process to fill 100 vacancies of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in General Stream in SIDBI began on March 4.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies, out of which, 43 vacancies are for unreserved category candidates, 16 vacancies are for SC category, 7 vacancies are for the SC category, 24 vacancies are for OBC category and 10 vacancies are for EWS category candidates.

SIDBI Assistant manager recruitment 2022: Steps to download admit cards

Visit the official website of SIDBI at sidbi.in

On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab

Click on “SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’– General Stream”

Now click on “Click here to download call letter”

Login with your credentials

Admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout

Th SIDBI Assistant manager examination will be held on April 16 and tentative schedule for interview is May 2022.

