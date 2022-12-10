Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SNAP admit card released for December 18 examination, direct link here

Published on Dec 10, 2022 04:00 PM IST

SNAP Test 2 admit card released at www.snaptest.org, examination on December 18.

ByHT Education Desk

Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) entrance test admit card for Test 2 has been released on the official website. Candidates who will appear for the December 18 examination can download their admit card from the official website at www.snaptest.org.

Candidates can download their SNAP 2022 admit card using their SNAP ID and Password.

Here's the direct link to download the admit card

The SNAP Test 1 examination was conducted today, December 10 from 2 pm to 3 pm.

SNAP 2022 Admit Card: Know How To Download

Visit the official website at snaptest.org

On the homepage, click on the admit card link that reads," Download Admit Card for SNAP Test 2"

Key in your SNAP ID and Password

Download the SNAP 2022 admit card and take print out.

