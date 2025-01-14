SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Tier 2 hall tickets expected today at ssc.gov.in, check updates
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Staff Selection Commission is expected to release SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 on January 14, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Tier 2 Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 can download the hall ticket through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More
The Commission will also release the 'Scribe's Entry Pass (for own scribe)' for the said examination on January 14, 2025.
The SSC CGL Tier 2 examination will be held across the country on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025. Tier-II will include conducting of Paper-I & Paper-II in separate shift(s)/ day(s).
Follow the steps given here to download the SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card.
- Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
- Click on login link and enter the required details.
- Now click on SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.
- A new page will open where candidates can click on download link.
- The admit card will be downloaded.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
This recruitment drive will fill up 18236 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies in Central Government. Follow the blog for latest updates.
What other details to expect along with admit card?
Along with the SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card, the commission will also release the 'Scribe's Entry Pass (for own scribe)'.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Check how merit list will be prepared
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall performance of candidates in Tier-II Examination only.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: About Tier 2 selection process
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Based on the aggregate performance in Section-I and Section-II of Paper-I of Tier-II Examination, candidates will be shortlisted for evaluation of Section-III of Paper-I of Tier-II Examination. The candidates who are not qualified in Section-I + Section-II will not be eligible for evaluation of Section-III and they will not be considered for further selection process.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Tier 2 passing criteria
UR : 30%
OBC/ EWS : 25%
All other categories : 20%
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Check tentative vacancies list
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: What to carry to exam centre
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: In addition to the Admission Certificate, it is mandatory to carry at least two passport size recent colour photographs, Original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate, such as:
Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar,
Voter’s ID Card,
Driving License,
PAN Card,
Passport,
ID Card issued by University/ College/ School,
Employer ID Card (Govt./ PSU),
Ex-Serviceman Discharge Book issued by Ministry of Defence,
Any other photo bearing ID Card issued by the Central/ State
Government.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: About hall tickets
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Admission Certificates for all stages of examination will be issued online on the websites of concerned Regional Office of the Commission. Candidates are therefore advised to regularly visit the websites of the Commission Headquarters (i.e. https://ssc.gov.in) and Regional Office concerned of the Commission under whose jurisdiction the examination centres opted by the candidate are located.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Tier 2 to have negative marking
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: There will be negative marking of 1 mark for each wrong answer in Section-I, Section-II and Module-I of Section-III of Paper-I and of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-II.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Tier 2 question paper to be bilingual
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Tier-II (Paper-I & Paper-II) will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions, except for Module-II of Section-III of Paper-I. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Language and Comprehension module in Section-II of Paper-I.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: What official notice reads?
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: The official notice reads, “The ‘Admission Certificate’ and 'Scribe's Entry Pass (for own scribe)' for the said examination will tentatively be available for download w. e. f. 14.01.2025. The same can be accessed through the designated login module on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.gov.in/) in a similar manner. Detailed instructions in this regard are available in the Notice published on 08.01.2025 on the website of the Commission.”
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Exam city slip out
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: The CGL Tier 2 exam city slip has been released and is available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Website to check for hall ticket link
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: ssc.gov.in
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Registration dates
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: The registration process for the same started on June 24 and concluded on July 24, 2024.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: About Paper I and II
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Paper I is compulsory for all the posts and Paper-II will be for only those candidates who apply for the posts of Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation and Statistical Investigator Grade-II in the office of Registrar General of India (M/o Home Affairs) and who are shortlisted in Tier-I for these Posts.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Vacancies to be filled
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: This recruitment drive will fill up 18236 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies in the Central Government.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Tier 2 exam to have Paper I and II
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Tier-II will include conducting of Paper-I & Paper-II in separate shift(s)/ day(s).
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Tier 2 exam dates
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Scribe's Entry Pass to release likely today
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Where to check hall ticket link?
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Date and time
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: The Combined Graduate Level Tier 2 hall ticket will likely be released today, January 14, 2025.