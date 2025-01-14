SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Tier 2 hall tickets expected today at ssc.gov.in, check updates

SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 News Live: Staff Selection Commission is expected to release SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 on January 14, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Tier 2 Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 can download the hall ticket through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More

The Commission will also release the 'Scribe's Entry Pass (for own scribe)' for the said examination on January 14, 2025.

The SSC CGL Tier 2 examination will be held across the country on January 18, 19 and 20, 2025. Tier-II will include conducting of Paper-I & Paper-II in separate shift(s)/ day(s).

Follow the steps given here to download the SSC CGL Tier 2 admit card.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on login link and enter the required details.

Now click on SSC CGL Tier 2 Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on download link.

The admit card will be downloaded.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 18236 group ‘B’ and group ‘C’ vacancies in Central Government. Follow the blog for latest updates.