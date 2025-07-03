SSC CGL Exam 2025: Registration ends tomorrow at ssc.gov.in, apply for approx. 14582 vacancies

Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for SSC CGL Exam 2025 on July 4, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 can find the link on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL Exam 2025: Registration ends tomorrow at ssc.gov.in

The last date for making online payment is July 5, 2025. The correction window will open on July 9 and will close on July 11, 2025.

The Tier I examination will likely be held from August 13 to August 30, 2025 and Tier II examination will likely be held in December 2025.

This recruitment drive will fill up approx. 14582 vacancies.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.

SSC CGL Exam 2025: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.