SSC CGL tier 1 exam begins on August 13: Important points for candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the schedule of the SSC CGL tier 1 exam which was earlier scheduled in May-June but was postponed later in view of the rising cases of the COVID-19. As per the latest update from the Commission the SSC CGL tier 1 exam will now be held from August 13 to 24. This is the 2020 edition of the SSC CGL exam, which was supposed to held in 2020 but could not be held due to the pandemic. SSC CGL is held every year to fill vacancies in graduate level posts like assistants, tax inspectors, statistical officer, accountant and others in various ministries and departments.

SSC CGL exam in August: Important points for candidates

• This year a total of 6506 vacancies will be filled.

• The exam will be held for a span of 12 days. SSC receives huge number of applications for CGL exams and therefore conducts the exam in shifts.

• The SSC CGL marks of the candidates will be normalized to bring a balance in the difficulty level of various sessions of the exam.

• The admit cards of the candidates can be expected in the last week of July or in the first week of August

• Candidates should go through the instructions given in the admit card before going to the test center.

• Candidates should know the COVID-19 safety guidelines and follow it at the test centre.

• Those availing scribe facility should learn about all the guidelines that are issued separately for the scribes.

• Candidates should carry the admit card and one of the given ID cards to the exam centre: Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar, Voter’s ID Card, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport, ID Card issued by University/ College/ School, Employer ID Card (Govt./ PSU), Ex-Serviceman Discharge Book issued by Ministry of Defence, and any other photo bearing ID Card issued by the Central/ State Government.

• After the exam, answer keys will be released. “Tentative Answer Keys of the Computer Based Examinations will be placed on the website of the Commission after the Examination. Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, within the stipulated time limit on payment of ₹100/- per question,” the Commission has said regarding this.

• “There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained,” it has said on re-checking of marks.