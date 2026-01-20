SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2025: When can candidates expect provisional key to be out?

Staff Selection Commission has concluded the SSC CGL Tier II examination on January 19, 2026. The Tier II exam was held on January 18 and 19, 2026.

On January 18, the Skill Test (DEST) was held, and on January 19, the Mathematical Abilities, Reasoning & General Intelligence, English Language & Comprehension, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge Test, and Statistics.

As per the detailed notification, the tentative answer key for the exam will be posted on the Commission's website after the exam. Candidates may go through the Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, within the stipulated time limit on payment of ₹ 100/- per question, which is non-refundable. Representations received through any other mode e.g. letter, application, email, etc. will not be entertained.

The Commission, however, has not announced the release date and time of the provisional key. As per past trends, the answer key is released within 2-3 weeks after the exam is concluded.

The Tier I answer key was released on October 14, 2025. The exam was held from September 12 to 26, 2025.

SSC CGL Tier II Answer Key 2025: How to download Upon release, candidates who have appeared for the Tier II exam can follow the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed.

4. Check the answer key and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Through this examination drive, a total of 14582 Group B and C posts will be filled in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.