SSC CHSL notification 2022 to be out today on ssc.nic.in

Published on Dec 06, 2022 08:27 AM IST

SSC will release the notification for CHSL 2022 examination on December 6 at ssc.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

SSC CHSL 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or SSC CHSL 2022 notification, December 6. Once released, candidates can chck the SSC CHSL notification 2022 ssc.nic.in.

Originally, it was scheduled for November 5 but the commission later postponed it.

“Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 5.11.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 6.12.2022," it said.

As per the original exam schedule, SSC CHSL 2022 tier 1 is scheduled for February-March, 2022. Any changes to the exam schedule will be mentioned in the notification.

Through the CHSL exam, SSC will fill up posts of Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator.

Candidates between age group 18 – 27 years can apply for SSC CHSL.

More information about the exam, including the exact number of vacancies will be announced in the exam notification.

ssc.nic.in ssc
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
