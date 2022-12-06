Home / Education / Employment News / SSC CHSL 2022 application process begins at ssc.nic.in, apply till Jan 4

SSC CHSL 2022 application process begins at ssc.nic.in, apply till Jan 4

employment news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 07:52 PM IST

SSC CHSL 2022 notification released at ssc.nic.in, apply till January 4.

SSC CHSL 2022 application process begins at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
SSC CHSL 2022 application process begins at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has begin the application process for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or SSC CHSL 2022 on December 6. The deadline for the submission of application form is January 4. Interested candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to make changes in the application from January 9 till January 10. The Tier- 1 Computer Based Examination will be held in Feb-Mar, 2023.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill approx. 4500 vacancies

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates age should be between the age of 18 to 27 years as on January 1 2022.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay 100 as application fee.

Direct link to apply

SSC CHSL 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Register and fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print out for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc
ssc.nic.in ssc

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out