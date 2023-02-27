SSC CHSL 2023 tier 1 admit card out on regional websites, know how to check

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level examination. Candidates can download SSC CHSL tier 1 admit cards from regional websites. The list is given on the main website of the commission, ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL tier 1 admit card 2023: Regional websites list

The tier 1 exam will be held from March 9 to 21 at test centres across the country.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill over 4,500 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistants and Data Entry Operators.

How to download SSC CHSL admit card 2023

Go to the SSC website, ssc.nic.in.

On the home page, open the admit card tab.

Now, open the link of your region's website.

Now, open the admit card link and login.

Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future use.

To download SSC CHSL admit cards, candidates need to use their registration number and date of birth as login credentials.