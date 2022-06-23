SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 released, raise objections till June 27

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination(Tier-I), 2021 can check the answer key through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

The objection window will remain open from June 22 to June 27, 2022. Candidates who want to raise objections can do it through the official site on payment of ₹100/- question/answer challenged. Representations received after 8 on June 27, 2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The Tier 1 examination was conducted by the Commission from May 24 to June 10, 2022. Candidates can download the answer key through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on the link given below.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.