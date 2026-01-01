SSC Constable Answer Key 2025 released at ssc.gov.in, objection window closes on January 3

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Constable (Driver) Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 can check the answer key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Question Paper(s) cum Response Sheet(s) are now available, and the same can be accessed through the website of the Commission by using their Registration Number and Password.

Along with the answer key, the objection window has also opened. The last date to raise objections is January 3, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional key can do it on payment of ₹50/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6 pm on January 3 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The official notice reads, "candidates may note that the saved Question Paper will be strictly for personal use and self-analysis only. An undertaking to this effect has been included in the Challenge Management portal, which will be visible to the candidates when they log in to the same."

SSC Constable Answer Key 2025: How to download To download the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Your answer key will be displayed.

4. Check the answer key and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The computer based exam was conducted from December 16 and 17, 2025 at different centres all over the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.