SSC Constable Answer Key 2025 released at ssc.gov.in, objection window closes on January 3
SSC Constable Answer Key 2025 has been released at ssc.gov.in. The objection window will close on January 3, 2025.
Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Constable (Driver) Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2025 can check the answer key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
The Tentative Answer Key(s) along with Question Paper(s) cum Response Sheet(s) are now available, and the same can be accessed through the website of the Commission by using their Registration Number and Password.
Along with the answer key, the objection window has also opened. The last date to raise objections is January 3, 2026. Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional key can do it on payment of ₹50/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6 pm on January 3 will not be entertained under any circumstances.
The official notice reads, "candidates may note that the saved Question Paper will be strictly for personal use and self-analysis only. An undertaking to this effect has been included in the Challenge Management portal, which will be visible to the candidates when they log in to the same."
SSC Constable Answer Key 2025: How to download
To download the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.
1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
2. Click on login link and enter the login details.
3. Your answer key will be displayed.
4. Check the answer key and download it.
5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The computer based exam was conducted from December 16 and 17, 2025 at different centres all over the country. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More