Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CPO Admit Card 2024 for PET/PST. The admit card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024 has been released on the regional websites. SSC CPO Admit Card 2024 for PET/PST out at regional websites, direct links here

The admit card is available for Eastern region, North Western region and Madhya Pradesh region. The direct link to download the admit cards is given here.

SSC CPO Admit Card 2024 for PET/PST: How to download

To download the admit card for PST/PET, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC regional website.

Click on SSC CPO Admit Card 2024 for PET/PST link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice shared on SSC ER, the male candidates who have opted for the post of SI in Delhi Police will have to carry Driving License for LMV (motor cycle & car) during the PET/PST failing which their claim for the post of SI in Delhi Police will not be granted. Candidates may note that the call letters for PST/PET will not be despatched to the candidates by post and the same may be downloaded from the regional websites.

The PET/PST will begin on October 14, 2024. The candidates who have qualified the written test will have to appear for the PET/PST, which will be conducted by the CAPF. Candidates who pass the PET/PST examination will have to appear for Paper II.

The written test result was announced on September 2, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.