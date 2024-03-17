SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: Where, how to check Constable answer keys once released?
SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release tentative answer keys of the Constable GD computer-based examination (CBE) soon. The first stage of the recruitment test for Constable vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles recruitment examination was held from February 14 to March 7. The commission will upload answer keys next. When released, candidates can check SSC GD answer keys inside the ‘Answer Key’ tab on ssc.gov.in. ...Read More
Direct link to download SSC GD Constable answer key
SSC GD 2024 is being held for 26,146 vacancies:
BSF: 6,174
CISF: 11,025
CRPF: 3,337
SSB: 635
ITBP: 3,189
AR: 1,490
SSF: 296.
Next, shortlisted candidates will appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification rounds
SSC GD 2024 answer key: How to check it
- Visit ssc.gov.in.
- Open the answer key tab.
- Now, open the Constable GD answer key download link.
- Enter your login credentials.
- Check and download the answer key.
SSC GD answer key 2024: Where to check it
The tentative answer key of the SSC Constable GD examination, 2024 is expected soon on the website, ssc.gov.in. Answer keys will not be released on its old website (ssc.nic.in).