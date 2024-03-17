SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: Where, how to check Constable answer keys once released?

Live

SSC GD answer key live updates: Constable answer keys awaited (ssc.gov.in, screenshot)

SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release tentative answer keys of the Constable GD computer-based examination (CBE) soon. The first stage of the recruitment test for Constable vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles recruitment examination was held from February 14 to March 7. The commission will upload answer keys next. When released, candidates can check SSC GD answer keys inside the 'Answer Key' tab on ssc.gov.in.

Direct link to download SSC GD Constable answer key (Not released yet) SSC GD 2024 is being held for 26,146 vacancies: BSF: 6,174 CISF: 11,025 CRPF: 3,337 SSB: 635 ITBP: 3,189 AR: 1,490 SSF: 296. Next, shortlisted candidates will appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification rounds Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on SSC GD 2024 answer key.