Sunday, Mar 17, 2024
    SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: Where, how to check Constable answer keys once released?

    Mar 17, 2024 8:58 AM IST
    SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: Candidates can download it from ssc.gov.in, once it is released.
    SSC GD answer key live updates: Constable answer keys awaited (ssc.gov.in, screenshot)
    SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release tentative answer keys of the Constable GD computer-based examination (CBE) soon. The first stage of the recruitment test for Constable vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles recruitment examination was held from February 14 to March 7. The commission will upload answer keys next. When released, candidates can check SSC GD answer keys inside the ‘Answer Key’ tab on ssc.gov.in. ...Read More

    Direct link to download SSC GD Constable answer key (Not released yet)

    SSC GD 2024 is being held for 26,146 vacancies:

    BSF: 6,174

    CISF: 11,025

    CRPF: 3,337

    SSB: 635

    ITBP: 3,189

    AR: 1,490

    SSF: 296.

    Next, shortlisted candidates will appear for Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination and Document Verification rounds

    Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on SSC GD 2024 answer key.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 17, 2024 8:57 AM IST

    SSC GD 2024 answer key: How to check it

    1. Visit ssc.gov.in.
    2. Open the answer key tab.
    3. Now, open the Constable GD answer key download link.
    4. Enter your login credentials.
    5. Check and download the answer key.
    Mar 17, 2024 8:55 AM IST

    SSC GD answer key 2024: Where to check it

    The tentative answer key of the SSC Constable GD examination, 2024 is expected soon on the website, ssc.gov.in. Answer keys will not be released on its old website (ssc.nic.in).

    SSC GD Answer Key 2024 Live Updates: Where, how to check Constable answer keys once released?
