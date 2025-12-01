SSC JE Admit Card 2025: Paper 1 exam begins on December 3, hall tickets to be available on ssc.gov.in

Staff Selection Commission will begin SSC JE 2025 Paper 1 exam on December 3, 2025. The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical) Examination, 2025(Paper-I) will be held from December 3 to December 6, 2025. SSC building

The Paper I exam will be a computer-based examination. The exam duration is 2 hours. The question paper will be divided into three parts: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness and General Engineering. The exam will comprise of 200 marks questions.

The candidates will be required to attempt the General Engineering part (i.e., Part-A, Part-B or Part-C) in Paper-I, which has been selected by them, on the basis of their Stream/ Subject of Educational Qualification, in the Online Application Form.

Candidates who will appear for the exam must download their hall tickets. The hall tickets have not been released on the official website yet. When released, candidates can follow the steps to download it.

SSC JE Admit Card 2025: How to download 1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC JE Admit Card 2025 for Paper 1 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1731 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.