SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 for PET/PST out, links to download admit cards for different regions here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 for PET/PST. Candidates who will appear for PET/PST for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff And Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can download the call letter through the official regional websites of SSC. SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 for PET/PST out, links here (ssc.nic.in)

The PET/PST will be conducted from September 25 to September 28, 2023 across the country at various exam centres. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 for PET/PST: How to download

Visit the official regional website of SSC.

Click on SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 for PET/PST link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates who fail to qualify PET/ PST will not be considered for the post of Havaldar in the final result. However, if such candidates get shortlisted for the post of MTS, their candidature will remain valid for the post of MTS. Final result for both the posts i.e. MTS and Havaldar will be declared together at later stage after completion of PET/ PST for the post of Havaldar. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

