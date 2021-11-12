Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC MTS answer key released, direct link to check and raise objections
SSC MTS answer key released, direct link to check and raise objections

  • SSC MTS answer key: SSC releases tentative answer key of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff exam 2020 along with its candidates response sheets.
SSC MTS answer key: Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections until 6pm on November 18.(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

SSC MTS answer key 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday, November 12 released the tentative answer key of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff exam 2020 along with its candidates response sheets. The SSC MTS Computer Based Examination 2020 was held from October 10 to November 2, 2021 at various centres across the country.

Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections until 6pm on November 18 on payment of Rs. 100 per question/answer challenged. Representations received after this time will not be entertained.

SSC MTS answer key: Direct link to check and raise objections

Steps to check the MTS paper 1 exam answer key:

1) Visit SSC’s the official website

2) Click on link for Answer key in the top navigation bar of the home page

3) Click on link for candidates’ response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representation

4) Click to go to the login page

5) Login using their the User ID and Password which were used during the exam

6) The answer key will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a printout and save it on your computer too

8) You can also raise objections using the same module

The SSC MTS examination is held to select junior staff in central government departments.

Story Saved
Friday, November 12, 2021
