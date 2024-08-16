SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024: Correction window opens at ssc.gov.in, direct link here

Staff Selection Commission has opened the SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024 correction window on August 16, 2024. The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 application correction window link is available on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. The last date to make changes in the application form is till August 17, 2024. SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024: Correction window opens, direct link here (HT file)

Any correction/ change is required to be made in the already filled application form, candidates may utilize the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ for the same.

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024: How to make corrections

To make changes in the application form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your application form will be displayed.

Check the application form and make the changes.

Once done, submit it and download the confirmation page.

The Commission will not entertain requests for any change/ correction/ modification in the application form received after the expiry of the above-mentioned correction window dates in any mode of communication viz. Post, Fax, E-mail, by hand, etc., and will summarily reject them.

For the post of MTS, the examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination (CBE) and for the post of Havaldar, the examination will consist of CBE and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).

SSC MTS 2024 exam dates released at ssc.gov.in, recruitment exams begin on this date

The MTS & Havaldar examination 2024 will be held from September 30 to November 14, 2024. The Computer Based Examination will be conducted in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages. There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of the scores. No correspondence in this regard shall be entertained. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.