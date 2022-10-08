Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC MTS & Havaldar tier 1 result 2022 released, check category wise cut-off here

SSC MTS & Havaldar tier 1 result 2022 released, check category wise cut-off here

Published on Oct 08, 2022 01:25 PM IST

SSC has announced results of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021.

ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced results of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021. Candidates can check the category wise cut off on the official website at www.ssc.nic.in.

A total of 69,160 candidates whom 44,590 are MTS aspirants and 24,570 are Havaldar aspirants qualified for PET/PST and tier 2.

SSC conducted the MST (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 from July 5 to July 26.

SSC MTS and Havaldar: Category wise qualified candidates

CategoryMTSHavaldar
EWS40502160
SC52702820
ST 27201800
ESM19902118
OH480288
HH390294
OBC112105532
VH3400
Other PwD330252
UR178109306
Total4459024570

“Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on 17.10.2022. This facility will be available from 17.10.2022 to 06.11.2022. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/ Marks tab on the candidate dashboard” reads the official notification.

The final answer key for the MST (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 will be uploaded on the commissions website on October 17.

Candidates can check the detailed state wise cutoff below:

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
ssc result ssc.nic.in ssc + 1 more
ssc result ssc.nic.in ssc

Sign out