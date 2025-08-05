Search
Tue, Aug 05, 2025
SSC releases tentative vacancies lists for JE, CHSL exam 2025 on ssc.gov.in, check here

Published on: Aug 05, 2025 04:49 pm IST

SSC has released tentative vacancies list for JE and CHSL examination 2025. The tentative vacancies list can be checked at ssc.gov.in. 

Staff Selection Commission has released tentative vacancies lists for Junior Engineer exam and Combined Higher Secondary Level exam 2025. Candidates who have applied for the examinations mentioned above can check the tentative vacancies list on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC releases tentative vacancies lists for JE, CHSL exam 2025 on ssc.gov.in, check here

As per the tentative vacancies list, the combined higher secondary (10+2) level exam 2025 will fill up 3131 vacancies in various departments and ministries and the junior engineer exam will fill up 1731 vacancies at various government organisations.

JE tentative vacancies list 

CHSL tentative vacancies list 

How to check vacancies list

To check the vacancy breakups and other details, candidates can follow the steps to download the official notice.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC JE and SSC CHSL tentative vacancies list link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the vacancies list.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC CHT Exam 2025: Tentative vacancies list out at ssc.gov.in, 437 vacancies to be filled

The Commission has also released the tentative vacancies list for SSC CHT Exam 2025. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 437 Hindi Translator vacancies will be filled at various government organisation, ministries and departments. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / SSC releases tentative vacancies lists for JE, CHSL exam 2025 on ssc.gov.in, check here
