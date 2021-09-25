Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC Selection Posts Phase IX 2021: Registration for 3261 posts begins
SSC Selection Posts Phase IX 2021: Registration for 3261 posts begins(ssc.nic.in)
SSC Selection Posts Phase IX 2021: Registration for 3261 posts begins(ssc.nic.in)
competitive exams

SSC Selection Posts Phase IX 2021: Registration for 3261 posts begins

SSC Selection Posts Phase IX 2021 notification has been released. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 09:19 AM IST

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Selection Posts Phase IX 2021 notification. The registration process has also started from September 24 onwards. Candidates who want to apply for various selection posts can apply for the recruitment drive through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

This recruitment drive will fill up 3261 posts. Candidates should apply only once for one category of post. Read below for important dates, eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Important Dates 

Opening date of application September 24, 2021
Closing date of application October 25, 2021
Last date for making online fee payment October 28, 2021
Last date for generation of offline challanOctober 28, 2021 
Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank) November 1, 2021 
Dates of Computer Based Examination January/ February 2022

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for this recruitment drive can check the complete educational qualification and age limit details on the official Detailed Notification given here. 

Selection Process

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification of Matriculation, Higher Secondary, and Graduation & above levels.

Detailed Notification Here 

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/-.  Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking, by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay Credit or Debit cards or in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc exams ssc vacancies ssc selection post + 1 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.