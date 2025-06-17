SSC to reopen OTR correction window on June 19, move following requests of candidates; check notice

The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, has informed that it will reopen the window to correct/modify existing OTR details from June 19, 2025. Candidates will be able to make corrections to their OTR details on the official website at ssc.gov.in, after the link is made active. SSC will be reopening the OTR correction window on June 19. The official notice is given here. (HT file)

The deadline to make corrections/modifications is June 30, 2025.

As per the official notice, the move has been taken following multiple requests of candidates regarding their inability to modify the OTR details specifically related to Other Backward Class/Economically Weaker Sections category status and educational qualifications.

The commission also stated that “the permission to edit OTR entries is meant to be for genuine purpose only and if it is done without proper justification, such acts shall be seen as suspicious activity and as an attempt to mislead the Commission by a candidate, which shall be held against him/her.”

The commissions is accepting applications for various exams such as SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination,2025, Combined Hindi Translators Examination,2025, and Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination,2025.

SSC 2025: How to make corrections on OTR details

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to make corrections in OTR details:

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in. On the home page, go to the candidate login section. Go to the OTR editing section and make the required corrections. Review the changes and submit. Download the confirmation page, and keep a printout for future reference.

For more details, candidates can contact SSC's help-desk via phone number or e-mail. They can also visit the official website of SSC.