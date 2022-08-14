Students await update on NEET answer key, result dates; Here's what happens next

NEET Answer Key 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 on July 17. Around 18 lakh candidates took the medical entrance exam this year and are now waiting for answer keys and results. NEET answer key 2022.

NTA will publish NEET answer keys on neet.nta.nic.in which can be downloaded using application number and date of birth.

After NEET answer key is out, candidates can raise objections, if any, by paying a fee.

NTA will review students' feedback and release the final answer key and result.

NEET scorecards, among other things, mention candidates' category-wise cut-off scores and all India ranks.

NEET ranks list is used by counselling authorities to conduct UG medical counselling.

When released, download NEET answer key using these steps:

How to download NEET UG 2022 answer key

Go to neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the NEET provisional answer key link under the candidate activity tab.

Enter application number and date of birth.

Login and vieew the answer key.