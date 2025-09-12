Supreme Court set to hear plea on NEET PG transparency today: Reports

The Supreme Court will be hearing a plea on the NEET PG transparency plea on Friday, September 12, 2025, concerning the non-publication of the complete question paper instead of the question IDs. Supreme Court will be hearing plea on NEET PG transparency on September 12, 2025. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

According to media reports, candidates sought the apex court's intervention in ensuring complete transparency in the NEET PG exam after the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences or NBEMS had released only the question IDs and not the question paper.

The petitioners argued that the answer key released by the NBEMS was not clear and confusing since they were not able to match the exact question with the answers.

Worth mentioning here, the board had issued a notice on August 21 informing that it would display “the questions, correct answer key and responses” for NEET-PG 2025.

However, it later issued a corrective notice wherein it said only question IDs will be released along with the answer key and responses.

Notably, the case will be heard by Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan, as per reports.

MCC to release NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is yet to release NEET PG Counselling 2025 schedule. Candidates will be able to check the NEET PG counselling schedule, when out, on the official website at mcc.nic.in.

The schedule will include registration dates, choice filling and processing of seat allotment, seat allotment results, and reporting at allotted colleges.

Only candidates who have been declared qualified/eligible for All India Quota Postgraduate Seats will be eligible for online allotment process for All India Quota Seats.

More than 2.42 lakh candidates appeared for NEET PG 2025

The NBEMS had released the NEET PG 2025 results on August 19. The examination was conducted on August 3 in a single shift across 301 cities and 1,052 test centres.

Over 2.42 lakh candidates appeared in the exam conducted in computer-based mode.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS.