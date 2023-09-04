Tamil Literary Aptitude Test 2023 notice out, Class 11 students can apply

Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu has issued the notification for Tamil Language Literary Proficiency Test 2023. Applications for the test will be made available for Class 11 students tomorrow on dge.tn.gov.in. Tamil Literary Aptitude Test 2023 notice out (Photo: Gokul VS/HT)

The exam is conducted to improve the Tamil language literary skills of school students. The test is scheduled for October 15.

Through the test, the state government will select 1,500 Class 11 students who will get a monthly stipend of ₹1,600 for two years.

The examination will be conducted at all district capitals on the basis of the Tamil Nadu government's Class 10th standard syllabus.

Class 11 students studying in recognized schools, including schools affiliated to CBSE and ICSE in Tamil Nadu can apply for the test, TNDGE has informed.

Candidates can download application orms from dge.tn.gov.in from September 5 to 20. They have to fill and hand it over to school principals with a fee of ₹50.

The deadline for submitting forms offline is September 20.

For further information, students can check the official website of the board.

