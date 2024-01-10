TANCET 2024 registration from today on tancet.annauniv.edu

Anna University will start the application process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) today, January 10. Candidates can apply for the exam 10 am onwards on tancet.annauniv.edu. The application process for the Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admission (CREETA) PG 2024 will also start today. The last date to apply for both these tests is February 7. TANCET 2024 registration begins today (tancet.annauniv.edu, screenshot)

The TANCET examination is conducted for admission to MBA and MCA courses at Anna University departments, constituent colleges, Annamalai University, government and government-aided colleges and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu. CREETA PG is for admission to ME/MTech/MArch/MPlan courses.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

TANCET 2024 is scheduled to take place on March 9, and the CREETA PG 2024 exam will be held on March 10. The MBA entrance exam of TANCET will be from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm and the MCA exam is from 10 am to 12 pm. The CREETA PG test will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 12 pm.

For exam fee and other details related to these examinations, candidates can check the official website.

To apply for TANCET and/or CREETA PG exams, follow the steps given below:

Steps to apply for TANCET 2024

Go to the official website of TANCET 2024, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Open the registration link and submit the form.

Now, login and proceed to fill out the application.

Fill in personal details and educational qualifications.

Upload photo, signature.

Make payment of the application fee.

Submit your form and save the confirmation page.