TANCET, CEETA PG 2025: Last date to apply today at tancet.annauniv.edu, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Feb 26, 2025 12:42 PM IST

TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 registration ends today, February 26, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

Anna University will close the registration process for TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 on February 26, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for TANCET, CEET PG can find the direct link through the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

TANCET, CEETA PG 2025: Last date to apply today, direct link here
TANCET, CEETA PG 2025: Last date to apply today, direct link here

The TANCET 2025 examination will be held on March 22, 2025 for MBA and MCA courses. CEETA PG will be held on March 23, 2025 for M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch/M.Plan courses. TANCET exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. CEETA PG will be held in single shift- from 10 am to 12 pm. The TANCET hall ticket will be available for download on March 8, 2025.

Candidates appearing for the final semester/year of examination of the said qualifying degree course during Academic Year 2024-2025 may also apply for TANCET/CEETA-PG 2025.

Direct link to apply for TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 

TANCET, CEETA PG 2025: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TANCET at tancet.annauniv.edu.

2. Click on TANCET, CEETA PG 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for TANCET is 1000/- for other category candidates and 500/- for SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu and application fee for CEETA PG is 1800/- for other category candidates and 900/- for SC/SCA/ST of Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) is conducted for admission to Master of Business Administration, M.B.A and Master of Computer Applications, M.C.A Degree Programmes and CEETA is conducted for admission to Master of Engineering (M.E.) / Master of Technology (M.Tech.) / Master of Architecture (M.Arch.) / Master of Planning (M.Plan.).

Exam and College Guide
