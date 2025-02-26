JEE Main 2025 session 2 correction window opens tomorrow, here's the list of changes allowed

National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the application form correction window for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 2 tomorrow, February 27. JEE Main session 2 correction window opens tomorrow (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Candidates who have applied for the exam and need to make changes in their forms can do it up to February 28, 11:50 pm at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

In the notification informing about the correction window, NTA said it received many representations from candidates to allow them to edit their particulars in the online application forms.

“In view of the above and the interest of the students, it has been decided to provide an opportunity for the candidates to modify their particulars in the Online Application Form of JEE (Main)-2025,” the agency said.

Candidates will be allowed to make the following changes in their application forms:

Existing candidates, meaning those who registered during the registration period for session 1 and have also applied for session 2 can change-

Course (paper), medium of question paper, state code of eligibility, exam cities (as per available options), educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12), gender, category, fee payment (if applicable).

NTA said corrections in these fields will be applicable only after the additional fee, if any.

New candidates, meaning those who have applied for JEE Main 2025 for the first time during the window provided for the second session can change the following:

Educational qualification details, gender, category, sub-category, signature, paper, state code of eligibility, and date of birth.

They can also change any one of the following-

Candidate's name, mother's name, father's name.

They are not allowed to change the following:

Mobile number, email, address (permanent and present), emergency contact details, photograph.

Based on their permanent and present address, they can change the exam city and medium of the examination.

NTA said if any field of correction impacts the total exam fee, they must pay the additional fee. Otherwise, the corrections will not be approved.

Check the official notification here.