TISS NET 2023 Answer Key released at tiss.edu, download link here

Tata Institute of Social Sciences has released TISS NET 2023 Answer Key. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the TISS NET 2023 provisional answer key through the official site of TISS at admissions.tiss.edu.

The last date to submit the objections is till March 8, 2023. The official notice reads, “TISS NET 2023 Provisional answer key available. The last date of accepting queries regarding the answer key is on 8th March 2023 at 05:00PM. View the admission timeline for more details.”

Direct link to download TISS NET 2023 Answer Key

TISS NET 2023 Answer Key: How to download

To download the answer key candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of TISS at tiss.edu.

Click on TISS NET 2023 Answer Key link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TISS NET examination was conducted on February 25, 2023 from 2 pm to 3.40 pm. Soon after the objection window closes, the results will be announced and the final answer key will be released.