TN DEEE May/June 2025 retotalling and revaluation window opens; apply online

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, has announced that students who appeared for the DEEE May/June 2025 examinations can now apply for retotalling or revaluation. The application process has been made available online. TN DEEE May/June 2025 : Students who wish to apply for retotalling or revaluation must use the online application form provided on the portal. (Santosh Kumar/File)

According to the DGE, candidates can view the official notification by visiting the website www.dge.tn.gov.in and selecting the “DEEE Exam MAY / JUNE – 2025” option. The scanned copy of the notification can be downloaded from the same page.

Students who wish to apply for retotalling or revaluation must use the online application form provided on the portal. After selecting the relevant link, candidates should fill in the required details and submit their forms online. Once the form is filled, applicants must download and keep a copy of the submitted application for reference.

The DGE has also informed that a fee must be paid for each subject:

Rs. 205 per subject for retotalling

Rs. 505 per subject for revaluation

Applications for both services can be submitted from November 27 to December 1, 2025. The department has advised students to follow the instructions carefully and ensure that payments are made within the specified period.

The press note further states that applications submitted after the deadline or without the required fee will not be accepted.

Students are encouraged to read the official notification thoroughly before applying to avoid mistakes during submission.