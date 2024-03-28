Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has started the TNPSC CCE Group 1 Services Recruitment 2024 registration process on March 28, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Civil Services Examination – I (Group-I Services) can find the direct link through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC CCE Recruitment 2024: Registration for 90 Group 1 posts begins, link here

The last date to apply is till April 27, 2024. The correction window will open on May 2 and will close on May 4, 2024. The prelims examination will be conducted on July 13, 2024 in single shift- from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Read below for eligibility, selection process, vacancy details and other details.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Collector: 16 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category-1): 23 posts

Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Taxes): 14 posts

Deputy Registrar of Co-operative Societies: 21 posts

Assistant Director of Rural Development: 14 posts

District Employment Officer: 1 post

District Officer (Fire and Rescue Services): 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The Combined Civil Services Examination - I (Group-I Services) comprises two successive stages: (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Type) for the selection of candidates for Main Examination; and (ii) Main Examination (Written and Interview) for the selection of candidates for various posts.

Examination Fee

The preliminary examination fee of Rs. 100 should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless exemption of fee is claimed. The main written examination fee of Rs. 200 have to be paid by the candidates who have not claimed fee exemption, if they are shortlisted for the Main Written Examination based on the results of Preliminary Examination and on receipt of such intimation from Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.