TNTET Answer Key 2025: Objection window closes today at trb.tn.gov.in, here's how to raise objections

The Teachers Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu will close the registration process for TNTET Answer Key 2025 objection window on December 3, 2025. Candidates who want to raise objections against the answer key can do it through the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in.

The objection window was opend on November 25, 2025. The candidates are instructed to submit their objection or representation regarding the answer key against the Master Question Paper only. (i.e., Question Number). For any objections, candidates should give proof from standard Books only. Guides/Notes and reference from internet will not be entertained by TRB.

The representation in any other form including e-mail, courier, India-post or application in person will not be entertained. Representations without proper evidence will not be entertained. They will be summarily rejected.

Direct link to raise objections TNTET Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections To raise objections against the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TRB TN at trb.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on TNTET Answer Key 2025 objection window link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Select the Question Number as per the Master Question Paper.

6. Raise the objection in the given fields, if any.

7. Upload the supporting documents and click on submit.

8. Once done, download the confirmation page.

9. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TNTET Paper I was conducted on November 15, 2025, and TNTET Paper II was held on November 16, 2025. Both exams were conducted in OMR-based mode across Tamil Nadu. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TRB TN.