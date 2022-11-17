Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TNUSRB hall tickets for TN Police Constable, Jail Warder, Firemen exams out

TNUSRB hall tickets for TN Police Constable, Jail Warder, Firemen exams out

Published on Nov 17, 2022 02:45 PM IST

TNUSRB Hall Ticket Download Link: Candidates can download TN Police Constable, Jail Warder, Firemen exams hall tickets from tnusrb.tn.gov.in or using the link here.

ByHT Education Desk

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released written examination hall tickets for TN Police Constable (Grade 2), Jail Warder (Grade 2) and Firemen posts. Those who have registered for these exams can go to tnusrb.tn.gov.in and download their admit cards.

TNUSRB hall tickets have been released for exams scheduled for November 27. Tamil Language Eligibility Test & Main Written Examination will be held from 10 am to 12 pm. Candidates need to report at the exam centre at 8:30 am.

The Tamil Language Eligibility Test contains 80 questions and the Main Written Examination contains 70 questions. Questions of both sections will be on a single question booklet.

The recruitment drive is to fill a total of 3,552 vacancies in Tamil Nadu.

TNUSRB Constable, Jail Warder, Fireman hall ticket download link

TNUSRB TN Police hall ticket 2022: How to download

  1. Go to tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
  2. On the home page, go to ‘Common Recruitment of Gr.II Police Constables, Gr.II Jail Warders & Firemen 2022’ and then open ‘Hall ticket for written examination’,
  3. Enter USER ID, Password and login.
  4. Download the hall ticket and check details.
  5. Take a printout for the exam day.
Sign out