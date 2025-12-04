TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 released at tnusrb.tn.gov.in, download link here

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has released the TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025. Candidates who will appear for the written examination can check the admit card and download it through the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The written examination will be conducted for both departmental and open candidates. The exam will be divided into two parts- Part I will be Tamil Language Eligibility Test and Part 2 will be Main written exam, physical efficiency test, viva-voce and special marks. Each part will carry 100 marks.

TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TNUSRB at tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on TNUSRB SI Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the hall ticket and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 1299 SI of Police posts. The registration process commenced on April 7 and concluded on May 3, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNUSRB.