TRB TNTET 2022 paper 2 exam dates released at trb.tn.nic.in, details here

The Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 Paper 2 test dates have been released by the Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB). Candidates can check the TNTET 2022 paper 2 examination date sheet on the official website at trb.tn.nic.in.

The TNTET 2022 Paper II exam will be held in computer-based mode from January 31 to February 12. Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) was held from 14 October to 19 October 2022 in two different sessions.

A practice test will be available on the official website 15 days before the examination. The TNTET examination schedule and the admit card will be released in the third week of January.

TN TET Admit Card 2022: Know how to download the admit card once its out

Visit the official website at trb.tn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the TN TET admit card link

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep a copy of the same for future reference.