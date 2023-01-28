Home / Education / Competitive Exams / TRB TNTET Admit Card 2022 out for paper 2 at trb.tn.nic.in, download link here

TRB TNTET Admit Card 2022 out for paper 2 at trb.tn.nic.in, download link here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 28, 2023 09:38 AM IST

TRB TNTET Admit Card 2022 has been released for paper 2. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of TRB TN at trb.tn.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu has released TRB TNTET Admit Card 2022 for paper 2. Candidates who will appear for Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of TRB TN at trb.tn.nic.in.

TNTET Paper II examination will be conducted from February 3 to February 14, 2023 in Forenoon/Afternoon Sessions. Candidates are strictly instructed to reach the centre as per the timings mentioned in the Admit Card. Late comers will not be allowed inside the Centre for Examination.

As per the official website, the new admit card has been issued indicating the examination centre (Venue) in the districts already informed. Districts are allotted based on the candidate’s communication address and the availability of seats in the districts.

Direct link to download TRB TNTET Admit Card 2022

TRB TNTET Admit Card 2022: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of TRB TN at trb.tn.nic.in.
  • Click on TRB TNTET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
