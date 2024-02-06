Tripura Board of Joint Entrance Examination has released the Tripura JEE 2024 notification. The registration process for Tripura Joint Entrance Examination will begin on February 7, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in. The registration link will get activated at 4 pm. Tripura JEE 2024: Registration begins on February 7, exam on April 24

The last date to apply is till February 16, 2024. The correction window will open on February 26 and will close on February 29, 2024.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Tripura JEE 2024: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TBJEE at tbjee.nic.in.

Click on Tripura JEE 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The general male candidates will have to pay ₹550/- as application fees, SC/ ST male candidates will have to pay ₹450/- and all female and BPL (male) candidates will have to pay ₹350/- as examination fees.

The admit card will be available in the second week of April 2024, and the tentative date of examination is April 24, 2024. The mode answer key will be displayed on April 29 and the objection window will close on May 6, 2024.

The result will be announced likely in 4th week of May, 2024 and counselling will be conducted between June to July 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TBJEE.

Notification Here