Tripura TET Admit Card 2024 releasing today at trb.tripura.gov.in, here's how to download

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Apr 11, 2025 04:22 PM IST

Tripura TET Admit Card 2024 releasing today, April 11, 2025. The steps to download hall ticket is given here. 

Teacher's Recruitment Board, Tripura will release Tripura TET Admit Card 2024 on April 11, 2025. Candidates who will appear for Tripura Teachers's Eligibility Test can download the hall ticket through the official website of TRB Tripura at trb.tripura.gov.in.

Tripura TET Admit Card 2024 releasing today at trb.tripura.gov.in, here's how to(Unsplash)
Tripura TET Admit Card 2024 releasing today at trb.tripura.gov.in, here's how to(Unsplash)

The official notice reads, "this if for information to all concerned that due to some technical issues the date for downloading Admit Card for the upcoming T-TET: 2024,Paper I & Paper II has been rescheduled. The candidates of the said Tests rvill be able to download their Admit Cards on and from 1lth Aprit (4:00 PM onwards) to 22nd April (Up to 4:00 PM), 2025."

Tripura TET Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TRB Tripura at trb.tripura.gov.in.

2. Click on Tripura TET Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates belonging to the Physically Handicapped (PH) category who require scribe/helper are instructed to report to the office of the Teachers'Recruitment Board, Tripura (TRBT), latest by April 16, 2025 for necessary formalities. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TRB tripura.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Tripura TET Admit Card 2024 releasing today at trb.tripura.gov.in, here's how to download
Exam and College Guide
Follow Us On