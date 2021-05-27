TS EAMCET 2021: Registration date extended till June 3, check revised dates here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has extended the registration date for TS EAMCET 2021. The last date to register has been extended till June 3, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test - 2021 can apply online through the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Earlier the last date to apply for the examination without late fees was till May 26, 2021. Along with the last date, other dates have also been revised by the council. Candidates can check the revised schedule in the table given below.

TS EAMCET 2021: Revised Schedule

Last date to apply online June 3, 2021 Correction of online application June 4 to June 11, 2021 Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 250/- June 9, 2021 Last date for submission of Online Applications with Late Fee of Rs. 500/- June 15, 2021 Download of hall tickets June 21 to July 2, 2021

Candidates should have passed or appeared for the final year of Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) with Mathematics, Physics along with Chemistry / Biotechnology / Biology as optional or related vocational courses in the fields of Engineering and Technology can apply for the exam.

The application fees for other category candidates are ₹800/- for Engineering and AM and ₹400/- for SC/ST and PH category candidates. Those who want to write the test in both streams will have to pay ₹1600/- as application fees for the general category and ₹800/- for SC/ST and PH category candidates.





